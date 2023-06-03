“Satin Nickel Euro Bar Cabinet Handles” : 10-Pack Satin Nickel Euro Bar Cabinet Handle with 1/2-inch Diameter and 5.88-inch Length (3.5-inch Hole Center) from Amazon Basics

10-Pack of Amazon Basics Euro Bar Cabinet Handles in Satin Nickel Finish, 5.88-inch Length with 1/2-inch Diameter and 3.5-inch Hole Center



The Amazon Basics Euro Bar Cabinet Handle is a great addition to any kitchen or bathroom renovation project. This handle is made from high-quality materials and has a sleek satin nickel finish that adds a touch of elegance to any room. The handle is also versatile and can be used on most cabinets due to its 5.88-inch length and 3.5-inch hole center.

One of the best features of this handle is its length. At 5.88 inches, it is long enough to provide a comfortable grip for most people. This can be especially important for those with larger hands who may struggle with shorter handles. Additionally, the 1.38-inch projection ensures that the handle is easy to grab and pull, making it ideal for use on cabinets that are frequently opened and closed.

Another great feature of the Amazon Basics Euro Bar Cabinet Handle is its versatility. The handle can be used on most cabinets thanks to its 3.5-inch hole center. This means that you can easily replace your existing handles with this one without having to worry about drilling new holes. Additionally, the handle comes with both 1-inch and 1.5-inch mounting screws, so you can choose the size that works best for your specific cabinet. However, it is worth noting that depending on the width of your cabinet, you may need to purchase screws of additional length. The machine screw metric size for this handle is M8-32.

Finally, the satin nickel finish of this handle is truly stunning. It adds a touch of elegance to any room and complements a wide range of decor styles. The finish is also durable and easy to clean, making it ideal for use in high-traffic areas like kitchens and bathrooms. Plus, with a 10-pack of handles included in each purchase, you can easily outfit all of your cabinets with this beautiful and functional handle.

In conclusion, the Amazon Basics Euro Bar Cabinet Handle is an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade their cabinets. Its long length, versatile hole center, and beautiful satin nickel finish make it a standout among other cabinet handles on the market. Plus, with a 10-pack included in each purchase, you can easily outfit all of your cabinets with this high-quality handle. Whether you’re renovating your kitchen, bathroom, or any other room in your home, the Amazon Basics Euro Bar Cabinet Handle is a must-have accessory.



