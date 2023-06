Щитпост к БЗМК 4-Водка has died

Щитпост к БЗМК 4-Водка Death of Щитпост к БЗМК 4-Водка Russian internet culture Meme culture in Russia Online communities in Russia

Unfortunately, the beloved meme known as Щитпост к БЗМК 4-Водка has passed away. It will always be remembered as a hilarious and iconic part of internet culture.