Saturday Shooting in Lawrence Results in One Fatality and One Injury today.

A fatality occurred and another person was wounded from gunfire early on Saturday morning following a fatal shooting in Lawrence. Law enforcement officials are still on the lookout for a suspect. At around 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, dispatchers received a 911 call after gunshots were heard at an apartment complex located in the 5800 block of Beatle Drive. As police officers from the Lawrence Police Department arrived at the scene, they saw a Dodge model vehicle driving away at a high speed. Due to safety concerns, the police were unable to pursue the vehicle and initiate a traffic stop. At the apartment complex, officers found a 17-year-old male who had been pronounced dead by medics. Investigators later discovered that gunfire had pierced the wall of a nearby apartment and injured another 17-year-old male. The same vehicle that fled the shooting scene was later found abandoned after crashing at the intersection of E. Washington Street and German Church Road. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen. According to LPD Sgt. Matthew Miller, “Detectives are still investigating,” and he reassured the public that “there’s no active threat to public safety at this time.” More crime reports can be found on the Indianapolis Star.

News Source : Indianapolis Star

Source Link :One dead, one injured in Lawrence after Saturday shooting/