Saturday shooting leaves one dead and two hospitalized today.

On Saturday, a shooting was reported on Saddle Lake Cree Nation resulting in one fatality and two people being taken to the hospital. The RCMP arrived at the scene at 2:39 a.m. and found a man dead outside a home with two others injured. The injured parties were transported to the hospital in stable condition. According to the police, the victims were related to the same targeted incident, and there is no ongoing danger to the public. The police confirmed that the incident was unrelated to a stabbing that occurred in the same community that morning. The police are urging witnesses to come forward with information about the shooting. If you have any information, please contact St. Paul CMP at 780-645-8888 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

News Source : Edmonton

Source Link :1 dead, 2 in hospital following Saturday shooting/