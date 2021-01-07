Satya Paul Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Satya Paul has Died .
Satya Paul has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg pic.twitter.com/DNMZ0DXvOf
— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) January 7, 2021
Sadhguru @SadhguruJV #SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg
Fashion designer #SatyaPaul passes away in Coimbatore; #SadhguruJV pays tribute@SadhguruJV https://t.co/uxsZNmXamQ
— DNA (@dna) January 7, 2021
Comments and reactions
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.