Sauce Pack Rapper has Died : Sauxe Paxk Cause of Death May be Related to Drug Overdose .
mannn RIP Sauxe Paxk. just became a fan a few weeks ago after working w Money Mu. I was blowing up your dm’s tryna work. gone too soon. 😢https://t.co/aCEoE6wJgB
— DJ Burn One (@djburnone) November 7, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
ShykaleChequered flagHoney pot wrote
Mad its terrible when an artist dies, because there will never be another that can replicate their style, RIP SauxePaxk and Von
#RIP to #Sauxepaxk kid was going places 😟. I always hate to hear about young lights being snuffed out too soon 😔
— 🍔I Got These Cheeseburgers Maaan🍔 (@Bitch_IsOminous) November 7, 2020
Playing our music just bring me to tears dawg. Wish I could’ve stopped this Black heart Damn I love ya
@sauxe_paxk
Wanjuru Nabilla wrote
After Tommy craze I’ve been keeping up with him I can see his improvement
Zay Kimbrough wrote
Pop smoke,kobe,king von, and sauxe paxk TB.. All in one year.. this can’t be real .
HIPHOPGOTCHA wrote
Today is becoming a heavy day. NC #artist @sauxe_paxk
has sadly passed away. We have to send condolences out to his family, friends and supporters.
