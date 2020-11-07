Sauce Pack Rapper has Died : Sauxe Paxk Cause of Death May be Related to Drug Overdose . 

North Carolina upcoming rap artist rapper Sauxe Paxk has died, according to a statement posted online on November 6 . 2020. He reportedly died from drug overdose.

His death was confirmed on social media by his fans who paid tribute to him.

mannn RIP Sauxe Paxk. just became a fan a few weeks ago after working w Money Mu. I was blowing up your dm’s tryna work. gone too soon. 😢https://t.co/aCEoE6wJgB — DJ Burn One (@djburnone) November 7, 2020

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

ShykaleChequered flagHoney pot wrote Mad its terrible when an artist dies, because there will never be another that can replicate their style, RIP SauxePaxk and Von #RIP to #Sauxepaxk kid was going places 😟. I always hate to hear about young lights being snuffed out too soon 😔 — 🍔I Got These Cheeseburgers Maaan🍔 (@Bitch_IsOminous) November 7, 2020