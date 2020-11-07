Sauce Pack Rapper has Died : Sauxe Paxk Cause of Death May be Related to Drug Overdose . 

By | November 7, 2020
0 Comment

Sauce Pack Rapper has Died : Sauxe Paxk Cause of Death May be Related to Drug Overdose . 

North Carolina upcoming rap artist  rapper Sauxe Paxk has died, according to a statement posted online on November 6.  2020. He reportedly died from drug overdose.
His death was confirmed on social media by his fans who paid tribute to him.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

ShykaleChequered flagHoney pot wrote 

Mad its terrible when an artist dies, because there will never be another that can replicate their style, RIP SauxePaxk and Von

Playing our music just bring me to tears dawg. Wish I could’ve stopped this Black heart Damn I love ya
@sauxe_paxk

Wanjuru Nabilla wrote
After Tommy craze I’ve been keeping up with him I can see his improvement

Zay Kimbrough wrote
Pop smoke,kobe,king von, and sauxe paxk TB.. All in one year.. this can’t be real .

HIPHOPGOTCHA wrote
Today is becoming a heavy day. NC #artist @sauxe_paxk
has sadly passed away. We have to send condolences out to his family, friends and supporters.

ShykaleChequered flagHoney wrote
Mad its terrible when an artist dies, because there will never be another that can replicate their style, RIP SauxePaxk and Von

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.