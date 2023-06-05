“Sauces recipe”: “Double the Sauce, Double the Flavor: Chef Jeff’s Recipe”

Spring Rolls with Two Sauces Recipe

Spring rolls are a favorite appetizer or snack for many people, and for good reason. They are light, flavorful, and easy to eat. This recipe by Smith’s Chef Jeff can be served as an appetizer or a complete meal, depending on how many you make. The best part? It comes with two delicious dipping sauces that will take your spring rolls to the next level.

Ingredients:

1 package of spring roll wrappers

1 pound of cooked shrimp, chopped

1 cup of shredded carrots

1 cup of shredded cabbage

1 cup of bean sprouts

1/2 cup of chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 cup of chopped fresh mint

1/2 cup of chopped fresh basil

1/4 cup of soy sauce

2 tablespoons of rice vinegar

2 tablespoons of honey

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

1 tablespoon of grated fresh ginger

1 clove of garlic, minced

1/4 cup of sweet chili sauce

1/4 cup of hoisin sauce

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the chopped shrimp, shredded carrots, shredded cabbage, bean sprouts, cilantro, mint, and basil. Mix well. In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey, sesame oil, grated ginger, and minced garlic. Pour the mixture over the shrimp and vegetable mixture and toss to coat. Fill a large bowl with warm water. Dip one spring roll wrapper into the water until it softens, about 10 seconds. Lay the wrapper flat on a clean surface. Spoon about 1/4 cup of the shrimp and vegetable mixture onto the wrapper, leaving about 1 inch of space on either side. Fold the sides of the wrapper over the filling, then roll up from the bottom to the top, tucking the sides in as you go. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling. To make the dipping sauces, whisk together the sweet chili sauce and hoisin sauce in separate bowls. Serve the spring rolls with the two dipping sauces on the side.

Tips:

You can substitute the shrimp with cooked chicken or tofu if you prefer.

Don’t overfill the spring roll wrappers, or they will be difficult to roll up.

If you have leftover filling, you can save it for another use or add it to a salad for a quick and easy lunch.

Conclusion:

Spring rolls are a delicious and healthy snack that is perfect for any occasion. This recipe by Smith’s Chef Jeff takes things to the next level with its flavorful filling and two delicious dipping sauces. Whether you serve them as an appetizer or a complete meal, your guests are sure to love them. So why not give this recipe a try and see how easy it is to make your own spring rolls at home?

News Source : FOX 13 News Utah (KSTU)

Source Link :This recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff is all about the sauces, not one but two!/