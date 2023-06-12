Saudi Arabia’s Growing Ties with China: Implications for the United States

Saudi Arabia’s Growing Relationship with China Causes Concern for the US
The strengthening ties between China and Saudi Arabia have caused a setback for American interests in the Gulf countries. At China’s urging, Saudi Arabia has formed a relationship with its longtime enemy, Iran. The two countries have also opened diplomatic missions in each other’s territories.
