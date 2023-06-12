Saudi Arabia’s Growing Ties with China: Implications for the United States

Saudi Arabia’s Growing Ties with China: Implications for the United States

Posted on June 12, 2023

Saudi Arabia’s Growing Relationship with China Causes Concern for the US

The strengthening ties between China and Saudi Arabia have caused a setback for American interests in the Gulf countries. At China’s urging, Saudi Arabia has formed a relationship with its longtime enemy, Iran. The two countries have also opened diplomatic missions in each other’s territories.

  1. Saudi-China relations
  2. Geopolitical shifts in the Middle East
  3. Google revelations and privacy concerns
  4. American foreign policy and its impact on global alliances
  5. China’s growing influence in the world economy.
Post Views: 2

Leave a Reply