Saudi Arabia’s Growing Ties with China: Implications for the United States

Saudi Arabia’s Growing Relationship with China Causes Concern for the US

The strengthening ties between China and Saudi Arabia have caused a setback for American interests in the Gulf countries. At China’s urging, Saudi Arabia has formed a relationship with its longtime enemy, Iran. The two countries have also opened diplomatic missions in each other’s territories.

Saudi-China relations Geopolitical shifts in the Middle East Google revelations and privacy concerns American foreign policy and its impact on global alliances China’s growing influence in the world economy.