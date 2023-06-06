“Saul Goodman Bobblehead” : Saul Goodman Bobblehead by Royal Bobbles: High-Quality Polyresin Figure with Unmatched Detail and Individual Serial Number

Saul Goodman Bobblehead by Royal Bobbles: Premium Polyresin Lifelike Figure with Unique Serial Number and Exquisite Detailing



Price: $63.90 - $31.95

(as of Jun 06,2023 14:42:40 UTC – Details)





Royal Bobbles is a leading manufacturer of high-quality collectible figurines, featuring several different product lines of famous icons from pop culture, entertainment, politics, and history. Each figurine comes with an authenticity hologram with a unique serial number, ensuring its authenticity and collectability. The premium bobbleheads are made from heavyweight polyresin and are over 8” tall, making them an impressive addition to any collection.

One of the most popular lines of Royal Bobbles is their entertainment series, featuring famous characters from TV shows and movies. Fans of the hit TV show Breaking Bad will be excited to know that Royal Bobbles has created a bobblehead of the show’s iconic character, Saul Goodman. The Saul Goodman bobblehead is incredibly detailed, featuring his signature suit, tie, and glasses. The bobblehead also captures his charismatic personality and over-the-top advertising style, with the phrase “Better Call Saul” printed on the base.

Royal Bobbles’ attention to detail and commitment to quality is evident in every product they create. Each figurine is carefully researched and crafted with care to ensure a lifelike and realistic likeness of the character. The hand-painted details make each bobblehead unique and adds to its collectability. With a custom-cut Styrofoam inner protection and a colorful collector’s box, each bobblehead is also well-protected and ready to display.

Since its founding in 2009, Royal Bobbles has become a premium designer and manufacturer of high-quality collectible figurines. Their commitment to excellence and innovation has allowed them to lead the industry in creating realistic and lifelike figurines. Royal Bobbles’ iconic figures are right at home in any environment, whether it’s on display in a collector’s shelf or used as a fun addition to a desk or workspace.

In conclusion, Royal Bobbles has become a leading manufacturer of high-quality collectible figurines, featuring famous icons from pop culture, entertainment, politics, and history. The premium bobbleheads are made from heavyweight polyresin, are over 8” tall, and are individually hand-painted, making them an impressive addition to any collection. With their attention to detail and commitment to quality, Royal Bobbles is leading the industry in creating lifelike and realistic figurines that are right at home in any environment. So, if you’re a fan of Breaking Bad and Saul Goodman, make sure to add the Better Call Saul bobblehead to your collection today!



