Saul Korman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Saul Korman of Korry’s Clothiers suffered a heart attack and passed away in his sleep.

Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020 Saul Korman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020. We do not know the cause of death at the moment. Our Condolences, To the friends and family of The King of the Danforth. Saul Korman of Korry's Clothiers suffered a heart attack and passed away in his sleep. He was 86. #Danforth — 102.1 the Edge (@the_edge) February 1, 2021 102.1 the Edge @the_edge Our Condolences, To the friends and family of The King of the Danforth. Saul Korman of Korry's Clothiers suffered a heart attack and passed away in his sleep. He was 86. #Danforth

Sincere condolences to friends and family of Saul Korman, an institution on the Danforth and a big part of the @Fan590 family back in the day. — Mike Hogan (@MikeHoganArgos) February 1, 2021

Mark Vendramini

Sad news that Saul Korman has passed away. I met Saul in the early 90s. And I bought one of my first “grown up” suits from him. I doubt that there is anyone in the city that has not heard Saul’s radio ads. RIP Saul.

Kathy Paparizos

Such sad news he’s been an icon on the Danforth for so many year. R. I. P.

Such sad news. Saul was such a great support when we started a Danforth small business in 1990. He was always a great mentor and support for our area.

Stephanie Nessinis

Oh no! So sorry to hear that. Very nice man. May he rest in peace.

Dee Phillips

Served Saul almost daily at Mr Greek back in the day. He was a great tipper. RIP Saul.

Mary Zahariadis-Hart

Very sad indeed, always a happy guy, treated his customers like gold. Our danforth icons will always be in our memories. Rest in peace Saul, you were and always be part of the danforth.

Georgia Tsoumbris

Awwww…such sad news! I haven’t seen anything else posted…Does anyone know what he passed away from?

Mary Fragedakis

Huge loss for the GreekTown Danforth Bia family! Great mentor and friend. Deepest sympathies to Shawn and his family.

David Arathoon

Wow I remember those commercials so well .. RIP !

An Tonia

Such sad new. He had a talent. RIP.and treated everyone like gold no matter what

Eileen Oliver

Oh no. What a legend. I met him years ago when he donated a gift to the Future Aces Foundation & then he gave me props on his radio spot. I was so thrilled. Lovely man. So good to Greektown. 569 Danforth Avenue will never be the same. RIP Saul