Sauxepaxk TB Dead- Sauxe Paxk Death -Dead : NC Artist / Rapper Sauce Pack has Died at 17 – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 7, 2020
0 Comment

NC artist Sauxe Paxk has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.

” The Juice Network on Twitter: “Today is becoming a heavy day. NC artist Sauxe Paxk has sadly passed away. We have to send condolences out to his family, friends and supporters. ”

Tributes 

Ryan The Humble wrote

RIP Sauxe Paxk. Met bro at compound in Charlotte. Full of energy and no hate. Sending love to his family and loved ones

im not True wrotye
lil bruh apparently died from an overdose smh.. that’s crazy dawg RIP Sauxe Paxk
Morgan Billiards wrote
Buddy was just at A&T telling folks to vote and he was too young to vote himself Pensive face RIP
@sauxe_paxk

Mr. Moët wrote
Sauxe paxk died too. Shit wicked and November just started. Year ending & it’s evident it ain’t no escaping death bruh hollow constantly working

@MichaelSoabster wrote
Rest Easy SauxePaxk. Truly one of a kind human being. Every time I saw him I told him he was a prodigy. I don’t even know what to say or do but rest easy man

