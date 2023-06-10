Savannah Shooting on Saturday Morning Results in One Fatality today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

After a shooting in Savannah on Saturday morning, a man has passed away. At approximately 4 a.m., authorities responded to Newell Street and found an adult male victim with severe gunshot injuries. Emergency medical responders pronounced him dead at the scene. Detectives are still investigating the matter, but it appears that the shooting was a domestic-related isolated incident. A person of interest has been apprehended in connection with the case.

News Source : WJCL

Source Link :One dead following Saturday morning shooting in Savannah/