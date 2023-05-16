“save money on expenses”: Saving Thousands of Shekels Monthly as Prices Increase

How to Save Money on Shopping with Shufersal

In the current reality, as prices in Israel continue to rise, we all seek ways to save money, including in our monthly shopping basket, of course. This is probably one of the main reasons why many Israelis prefer to make their household purchases at Shufersal, which allows them, through its customer loyalty program, to save money in a variety of ways – from virtual currencies to special sales days.

SUPREME Customer Club

The SUPREME customer club of Shufersal allows you to enjoy a variety of benefits and discounts at the network’s branches and online, both at Shufersal and at the BE Pharmacy network. Over 2 million household members are part of the club and the membership is free of charge.

Coupons

Shufersal’s coupons reputation precedes them and rightfully so. Unlike other places, Shufersal offers personalized coupons to customers, tailored to their preferences and shopping history, with the aim of making the promotions easily accessible in the most convenient way for users.

Virtual Currencies

A year ago, they introduced virtual currencies in the club, which took the old accumulation program a few steps forward. Club members accumulate SUPREME coins for every shekel spent, which can be redeemed through the application or website for purchases at Shufersal and BE networks.

Shufersal’s Credit Card

Shufersal’s credit card offers numerous advantages and benefits that can save a significant amount of money. For example, those who pay with the Shufersal credit card accumulate 2 times the coins for every purchase and 3 times the coins for purchasing products from the network’s private brand.

Special Sales Days and Promotions

From time to time, special sales days are held in the network’s branches, exclusively for club members. These are celebrations of varying promotions, such as in the month of May.

Saving Thousands of Shekels Every Month

Members of the Shufersal Club who also hold the store’s credit card can effectively combine all worlds – the coins, the coupons, the use of the credit card and purchases during special sale days – and by doing so, save thousands of shekels per year.

“More and more customers are enjoying all the benefits simultaneously and maximizing their savings,” Bar-Zeev explained. “In 2022, for example, club members used 17 million coupons, which is an amazing number. We strive to create added value for our customers, tailored to their personal needs and in the future, we will continue to enhance the personalized experience.”

We are always aiming higher and seeking to upgrade, as is happening these days with the collaboration we initiated with El Al’s frequent flyer club. Shufersal SUPREME club members who are also members of the frequent flyer club can accumulate SUPREME coins and frequent flyer points with every purchase.

News Source : By WALLA! FINANCE

Source Link :As prices rise, here’s how to save thousands of shekels a month/