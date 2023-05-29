“saving on airfare”: Skiplagging: The Latest Airfare Hack to Save Money, and Why Airlines Oppose It

Skiplagging: The Loophole in Air Travel to Save on Airfare

Airline passengers are feeling the pinch this season of travel with rising airfares. With inflation, everyone is looking to cut corners, including saving up on airfares. Frequent flyers are now resorting to an old technique called ‘skiplagging’ to save a few hundreds of rupees. However, most airlines frown upon this loophole.

What is Skiplagging?

Skiplagging is a travel technique that allows you to save money on airfare by booking a flight that has a layover in your intended destination. For instance, if you want to fly from Delhi to Pune and the airfare is Rs 7,817, but the Delhi to Bengaluru flight with a layover at Pune is Rs 5,236, you can book the latter flight and get off at Pune, skipping the second leg of your journey and saving some Rs 2,000. This method is also called the “hidden city” flight and is being used frequently in the US and other Western countries.

How to Find Skiplagged Flights?

One popular website for skiplagging is Skiplagged.com. It is so popular and efficient that an American airline, United, once sued the company for “unfair competition” in the US. However, the case was thrown out due to jurisdiction issues. Alternatively, you can book a skiplagged flight of your own by checking the costs for different destinations and layover flights.

Things to Keep in Mind When Attempting Skiplagging

Do not check-in luggage: You should know that if you check-in your luggage, it will end up at the final destination, not at the layover airport. So, carry only a cabin bag and a backpack. (In case the final destination flight is on the next day, maybe you can afford to check-in your luggage).

Do not use frequent flyer accounts: Airlines hate this method. Airlines can track you faster for skiplagging if you use your frequent flyer account and may invalidate those miles.

Don’t overuse: The trick is not getting caught by the airlines. So, if you keep flying the same destination with the same airline quite frequently, your ruse will be up.

Is Skiplagging Legal?

Airlines have tried to sue passengers and Skiplagged.com for skiplagging, but most reports say it is not illegal, and airlines cannot really squeeze out that lost revenue from lawsuits. However, if you are caught at the airport, then you might end up paying a penalty or be confronted with some other issue. Airlines can also ban you from flying with them and share your details with other airlines. Airlines mostly hate the hack as it means lost revenue and an empty seat for them. But observers say this loophole is the airlines’ making.

Does it Apply to International Flights out of India?

When it comes to international flights, you must keep in mind that most destinations need a visa on an Indian passport. There are also a number of prerequisites like return ticket proof and immigration checks that you may have to pass through. So, it is unlikely to be of use for Indian passport holders flying to destinations requiring a visa.

Conclusion

Skiplagging is a controversial travel technique that can help you save money on airfare. However, it is important to keep in mind the potential risks and limitations before attempting it. It is also important to note that this method is not foolproof and may not always work. So, if you are planning to use this technique, proceed with caution.

