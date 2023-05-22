Savon Marquis Davis : 19-year-old Savon Marquis Davis identified as victim in NE Portland shooting

“19-Year-Old Savon Marquis Davis Found Dead in NE Portland Shooting”

A man was found dead in the Roseway neighborhood of Portland after a shooting on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Savon Marquis Davis, was discovered injured in the street near a Popeyes restaurant on Northeast 82nd Avenue at around 11:18 p.m. He died at the scene. The suspect or suspects fled before the arrival of the officers, and no arrests have been made. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

