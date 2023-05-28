“savory Mac and Cheese recipe”: Savory Mac and Cheese Dish Resulting from Dunmore Woman’s Recipe Exchange

The Joy of Recipe Exchange: Donna McAllister’s Pinwheel Mac and Cheese

Donna McAllister, a Dunmore resident, has been an enthusiastic cook for years. She attributes her love of cooking to exchanging recipe ideas with her family, friends, and coworkers. Her former coworker gave her a recipe for Pinwheel Mac and Cheese, which quickly became a favorite in her family. The dish sets itself apart from traditional Mac and Cheese with the addition of salsa, giving it a flavorful kick. It’s also easy to make and kid-friendly, making it a perfect meal for families.

To replicate the recipe at home, cooks only need five ingredients: a box of rotelle pasta, two jars of salsa con queso (or Cheez Whiz), one jar of salsa, fresh sliced tomato, and seasoned breadcrumbs. Boil the pasta according to package instructions, mix with the salsa, spread the mixture in a baking dish, top with tomato and breadcrumbs, and bake in the oven for 20 minutes at 325 degrees F.

McAllister loves collecting cookbooks and has amassed a collection of over 200. She loves finding cookbooks at local library book sales, and even owns a few vintage ones. She used her cookbooks to adjust to retirement after a long career and often reads them on sleepless nights. She follows in the footsteps of her grandmother and mother by focusing on healthy meals, and her husband has kept a home garden for 50 years, making fresh ingredients easily accessible.

For McAllister, shared mealtimes are a recipe for happiness, bringing friends and family together. She believes that food connects people and places and turns to cooking as a form of relaxation. Cooking is not a chore for her; it’s a joy.

McAllister’s Pinwheel Mac and Cheese is a perfect example of the joy of recipe exchange. By sharing and adapting recipes, cooks can create tasty, easy-to-make meals that bring people together. It’s a reminder that cooking is not just about feeding oneself, but about connecting with others and creating memories.

News Source : Brooke Williams, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.

Source Link :Dunmore woman’s recipe swap brings about savory Mac and Cheese dish/