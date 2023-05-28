“Savoury Chocolate Chip Bread Recipe”: Recipe for Soft Bread with Savory Chocolate Chips

How to make savoury Chocolate Chip Bread / Soft Bread Recipe

Introduction

If you are looking for a unique and delicious bread recipe, you should try savoury chocolate chip bread. This bread is an excellent combination of sweet and savoury flavours. It is perfect for breakfast, snack, or even dessert.

Ingredients

To make savoury chocolate chip bread, you will need the following ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

Instructions

Follow these steps to make savoury chocolate chip bread:

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the melted butter, vegetable oil, eggs, and buttermilk. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Stir in the chocolate chips, chopped walnuts, and chopped rosemary. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top with a spatula. Bake for 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the bread comes out clean. Remove the bread from the oven and let it cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Remove the bread from the pan and let it cool completely on a wire rack. Slice and serve the bread warm or at room temperature.

Tips

Here are some tips to make the perfect savoury chocolate chip bread:

Use high-quality chocolate chips for the best flavour.

Chop the walnuts and rosemary finely for even distribution throughout the bread.

If you don’t have buttermilk, you can make a substitute by adding 1 tablespoon of white vinegar or lemon juice to 1 cup of milk. Let it sit for 5 minutes before using.

Don’t overmix the batter as it can result in a tough bread.

Let the bread cool completely before slicing to prevent it from falling apart.

Conclusion

Savoury chocolate chip bread is a unique and delicious bread that is perfect for any occasion. It is easy to make and can be served as a breakfast, snack, or dessert. Follow our recipe and tips to make the perfect savoury chocolate chip bread. Enjoy!

