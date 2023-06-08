Jeffrey Cote : “Savoy man Jeffrey Cote identified as suspect in stabbing of ex-girlfriend”

Jeffrey Cote, a 55-year-old Savoy man who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend in her home, is currently being sought by Massachusetts State Police and is considered armed and dangerous. The public is being urged to remain vigilant and to report any sightings of Cote to 911 rather than approaching him directly. The stabbing victim was found with serious injuries and is expected to survive. Though the incident was not deemed a random act, Savoy residents have been advised to exercise caution around anyone who appears suspicious or out of place. Police have been searching for Cote in the forest behind his Savoy home on Chapel Road since 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 8.

News Source : Irene Rotondo | IRotondo@masslive.com

Jeffrey Cote stabbing suspect Savoy police search Ex-girlfriend stabbing case Jeffrey Cote arrested SEO Savoy news update