Saxton Dunlap Death -Dead :Riverview’s Saxton Dunlap died last night after his 6 month battle with T-Cell Lymphoma.
Saxton Dunlap has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 8, 2020.
“Tampa Lax Report on Twitter: “Very saddened to hear the news that Riverview’s Saxton Dunlap passed last night after his 6 month battle with T-Cell Lymphoma. Our deepest condolences to his family and the Riverview Lacrosse community. ”
Very saddened to hear the news that Riverview’s Saxton Dunlap passed last night after his 6 month battle with T-Cell Lymphoma. Our deepest condolences to his family and the Riverview Lacrosse community. @RHSRamsLacrosse @FloridaLX
— Tampa Lax Report (@tampalaxreport) November 9, 2020
Tributes
