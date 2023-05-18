“Saying Goodbye to Sully Simmons: Remembering the Life of a Beloved Individual”

RIP Sully Simmons: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

The news of Sully Simmons’ passing has left many of us heartbroken. The beloved community leader and philanthropist passed away on August 15, 2021, at the age of 76. Simmons was known for his unwavering dedication to his community, his passion for helping others, and his infectious smile. His death is a loss not only to his family and friends but also to the community he served so selflessly.

A Life of Service and Philanthropy

Sully Simmons was a true pillar of the community. He spent his life serving and giving back to others, always striving to make a positive impact wherever he went. Simmons was a proud member of the Rotary Club and served as its president for two terms. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club and the Lions Club. Through these organizations, Simmons worked tirelessly to raise money and awareness for various causes, including education, health, and poverty alleviation.

In addition to his work with these clubs, Simmons was also involved in numerous other charitable endeavors. He was a founding member of the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity and served on its board of directors for many years. He was also a board member of the local Boys and Girls Club and volunteered regularly at the local hospital and nursing home.

A Legacy of Kindness and Generosity

Simmons’ kindness and generosity touched the lives of countless people in his community. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, whether it was through volunteering his time, donating money, or simply offering words of encouragement. His kindness and generosity were contagious, and he inspired many others to follow in his footsteps.

Simmons’ legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the many organizations he supported. His dedication to service and philanthropy set an example for all of us to follow, and his impact on his community will be felt for generations to come.

Remembering Sully Simmons

Those who knew Sully Simmons remember him as a kind, generous, and selfless person who always put others before himself. He had a smile that could light up a room and a heart that was full of love and compassion. Simmons’ legacy will continue to inspire us all to live a life of service and kindness.

Rest in peace, Sully Simmons. Your community will always be grateful for the impact you made and the kindness you showed.

Obituary

Sully Simmons, age 76, passed away on August 15, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary, and their three children, John, Sarah, and Emily. Simmons was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 12, 1945, and grew up in the nearby town of Bessemer. He attended the University of Alabama, where he earned a degree in business administration.

Simmons spent his career in the insurance industry, working for several different companies before starting his own agency in the late 1980s. He was an active member of his community and was involved in numerous charitable organizations throughout his life.

A memorial service to celebrate Simmons’ life will be held on Saturday, August 21, at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church in downtown Birmingham. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Habitat for Humanity or the Boys and Girls Club.

Conclusion

The passing of Sully Simmons is a great loss to his family, friends, and community. His dedication to service and philanthropy set an example for all of us to follow, and his legacy will continue to inspire us to live a life of kindness and generosity. Simmons will be deeply missed, but his impact on his community will be felt for generations to come.

1. Sully Simmons obituary

2. Sully Simmons cause of death

3. RIP Sully Simmons condolences

4. Sully Simmons funeral arrangements

5. Sully Simmons legacy and impact