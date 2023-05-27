Scammers pretending to be from O2 targeting victims – 02080791405

O2 scam : Scam involving O2: suspect impersonating O2

The image shows the phone number 02080791405. Below are several comments from individuals who have received calls from this number. The majority of the comments label the caller as a scammer or dangerous, with some pretending to be from O2 in order to obtain personal information or access to accounts. One individual even shared a humorous encounter where they beatboxed to the caller who then hung up. Overall, it is advised to be cautious and avoid answering calls from this number.

News Source : United Kingdom’s Free Reverse Phone Lookup

Unknown caller Identify caller Reverse phone lookup Caller information Phone number search