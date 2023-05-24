“Scandoval”: “Scandoval” Discussed by Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss

Vanderpump Rules Cast Reunites for Three-Part Reunion

The cast of Vanderpump Rules is coming back together for a three-part reunion that promises to be filled with drama and shocking revelations. The first part of the reunion will air on Bravo on Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET, with Peacock making the episode available online the next day.

The reunion will feature one-on-one interviews with Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss, discussing the cheating scandal that rocked the group. James Kennedy and Sandoval will almost come to blows over the affair, while Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz will revisit the implosion of their relationship.

Lala Kent will also defend herself against accusations of cheating, and Lisa Vanderpump will be left speechless when Madix reveals her stance on relationships within the group. Leviss, who has a restraining order against Scheana Shay, will watch the reunion from afar.

Peacock subscribers will also have access to a special “Pumped Up Edition” of the reunion, featuring uncensored and extended versions of the episodes with additional never-before-seen footage.

The second part of the reunion will air on May 31, with Andy Cohen pressing Scheana for details on the altercation that led to Leviss’ restraining order. The group will also debate the origins of the infamous open relationship rumor, and Raquel will face the group for the first time since news of the affair became public.

The third and final part of the reunion will air on June 7, with Raquel facing her former friends and the group revisiting the disastrous girls’ trip to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu. They will also discuss Tom Schwartz’s alleged role in covering up the affair, and Ariana will break down while discussing the betrayal from her ex-boyfriend and ex-best friend. Andy will question Sandoval and Raquel about the status of their relationship and push them to reveal if they’re in love.

Finally, on June 14, fans will get a deeper glimpse into the fallout of the group post-#Scandoval with a “Secrets Revealed” episode. Never-before-seen moments from the summer will shed new light on glaring secrets that have since been revealed, and viewers will see bonus footage from months before season 10 began as Tom and Katie face the reality of their divorce while still living together.

Overall, the Vanderpump Rules reunion promises to be filled with drama, shocking revelations, and emotional moments as the cast comes together to hash out their issues and confront each other head-on.

Vanderpump Rules Reality TV Celebrity Couples Bravo TV Entertainment News

News Source : Armando Tinoco

Source Link :Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Talk “Scandoval”/