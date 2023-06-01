“Scarlet Spider SEO”: Explained: The Scarlet Spider – The Hero from SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

Few Marvel Characters Exemplify the ‘90s More than Ben Reilly, the Scarlet Spider

Ben Reilly, the Scarlet Spider, is about to make his big screen debut in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and he’ll be voiced by none other than Andy Samberg. But who is Ben Reilly, the infamous alternate Spidey? And why are folks so excited to see him return? Here’s the lowdown on Peter Parker’s broody clone, the Scarlet Spider.

The Scarlet Spider’s Groovy ’70s Marvel Comics Origins

The roots of the Scarlet Spider didn’t actually begin in the ‘90s. They went back even further, to 1975. In that year’s Amazing Spider-Man #149, Peter Parker’s college professor Dr. Miles Warren, also known as the Jackal, created a fully grown version of Parker to destroy Spider-Man.

Scarlet Spider Returns in the ’90s, Following Comics Trends of Darker Doppelgängers

In the early ‘90s, one of the biggest comic trends was replacing iconic heroes with darker, edgier versions of themselves. In 1992 Superman died, and one of his replacements was the evil Cyborg Superman. Batman’s back was broken, and then the ultra-violent Azrael wore the batsuit. At Marvel, someone remembered the clone from 1975 and had an idea. What if maybe the Spider-Clone didn’t die and had been living in secret for years?

Scarlet Spider Becomes Spider-Man and Ben’s Untimely Demise

In late 1995, Marvel decided that Peter Parker and MJ would retire to married life and start a family, and Scarlet Spider would take over as Spider-Man. He was “the real deal” after all. Scarlet Spider became the new friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, taking over all five Spider-Man ongoing books and getting a new costume. Eventually, after more than two years, sales of the Spider-Man books (and comics overall) began to plummet. Marvel decided it was time to end The Clone Saga and get back to basics.

The Scarlet Spider’s Modern-Day Resurrection

But as we know, nostalgia makes even the worst stories look better. Kids who grew up with The Clone Saga and the Scarlet Spider actually loved that event looking back. By the 2010s, these kids were now adults, and begged Marvel to bring back the Scarlet Spider. In 2015, Marvel finally did. In The Clone Conspiracy, Marvel revealed that the Jackal had collected the DNA of Ben Reilly from his death site and attempted to bring him back, memories and all, 26 times.

The Scarlet Spider Becomes a Movie Star in Across the Spider-Verse

With his appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Ben Reilly’s Scarlet Spider is about to finally make it to the big screen. Will Ben Reilly finally crawl out of Peter Parker’s shadow? Could this lead to more Ben Reilly and Scarlet Spider content in Spider-Man movies to come? As we’ve learned, you can’t keep a good ‘90s nostalgia act down.

Scarlet Spider origin story Scarlet Spider powers and abilities Scarlet Spider alternate versions Scarlet Spider role in the Spider-Verse Scarlet Spider relationship to Peter Parker/Spider-Man

News Source : Nerdist

Source Link :Who Is the Scarlet Spider? The SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Hero, Explained/