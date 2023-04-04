Scheid Family Wines Founder Dies at 91

Scheid Family Wines Mourns the Loss of Al Scheid

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Al Scheid, the founder and chairman of the board of Scheid Family Wines. Scheid passed away at the age of 91 on Friday, leaving behind a legacy of exceptional wines and an enduring love for the industry.

The Story of Scheid Family Wines

Al Scheid founded his wine company in 1972 under the name Monterey Farming Corporation. Although he initially knew little about wine, he was able to grow his company from a single vineyard into a producer that now sells more than 700,000 cases of wine each year. This success is a testament to Scheid’s entrepreneurial spirit and his unwavering commitment to quality.

A Beloved Leader and Friend

Al Scheid will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His family and friends remember him as a highly intelligent, honest, and generous man with a quick wit and incredible memory. He was a natural entertainer and consummate storyteller, and every person who knew him has an Al story to tell. Up until his death at 91 years of age, he could recall details from his youth, every deal he ever did, and meetings that happened years before, all in hilarious detail. Scheid’s legacy lives on in every bottle of wine produced by Scheid Family Wines.

Remembering Al Scheid

Are you interested in learning more about Al Scheid’s life and legacy? Check out the full tribute on the Scheid Family Wines website. Thank you, Al, for dedicating your life to producing exceptional wines and for inspiring countless others to do the same.