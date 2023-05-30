Schenectady police search for suspect Timothy Taylor in connection to homicide victim Tishawn Folkes-Taylor

Tishawn Folkes-Taylor – focus on victim name : “Schenectady homicide victim identified as Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, suspect Timothy Taylor still at large”

Schenectady authorities are on the hunt for a potential suspect as they have identified Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, a 44-year-old homicide victim who was found dead on Pleasant Street just after 5 a.m. on Sunday. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined by an autopsy, but she reportedly died of trauma. Timothy Taylor, who has been identified as a person of interest, is being sought by the police. He is described as having a medium build, standing at 5’9″ tall and weighing 160 lbs. In addition, he has a tattoo on the left side of his neck. The public is urged to contact Schenectady police with any information, and a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest is being offered by the U.S. Marshals office.

News Source : Courtney Ward

