Schizophrenia diagnosis: Timely Diagnosis Crucial in Assisting Schizophrenia Patients

Schizophrenia Awareness Walk Organized in Lahore General Hospital

Understanding Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a mental illness that affects a person’s thinking skills and causes an imbalance. According to the World Health Organisation, this disease is prevalent among one out of 300 people worldwide. However, the good news is that schizophrenia is treatable, but early diagnosis and proper treatment are essential.

The Awareness Walk

The Department of Psychiatry in Lahore General Hospital organized an awareness walk in connection with World Schizophrenia Awareness Week. The walk aimed to educate people about the prevention, symptoms, and awareness of schizophrenia. The participants carried pamphlets and placards with information about the disease.

The Views of Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar

Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, the Principal of Ameer Uddin Medical College & PGMI, addressed the participants of the awareness walk. He stated that people often misinterpret the strange movements of schizophrenic patients as being under the influence of supernatural forces. However, this is a completely baseless point of view. Prof Al-Fareed Zafar emphasized that just like other diseases, schizophrenia requires regular treatment. Spiritual or quack ways should be avoided, and patients should take medicines and follow a proper diet as per the instructions of their doctors.

The Need for Sympathy and Love

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar further added that patients with schizophrenia deserve more sympathy and love instead of distance or hate. Family members and friends should take every effort to comfort them so that the symptoms of the disease do not become more severe. He also noted that the chances of this disease occurring are higher in old age people, and it can also be inherited from parents to children. Depression and strange thinking can aggravate the disease, leading to quarrelling and shouting.

The Dangers of Suicide

Dr Faiza Athar, the Head of the Department, stated that the chances of suicide in schizophrenia patients are relatively higher than normal people, which is very dangerous. However, if the treatment is started as soon as possible, the chances of admitting to the hospital are also reduced. She highlighted that patients who receive better care at home recover faster and can lead a normal life.

Conclusion

Schizophrenia is a mental illness that requires early diagnosis and proper treatment. The awareness walk organized by the Department of Psychiatry in Lahore General Hospital is a step towards educating people about the disease. Family members and friends should offer love and support to patients, and proper care can lead to a faster recovery. The results of the BSc Nursing (Post RN) annual examinations show the dedication and hard work of nursing students, and we congratulate all the successful candidates.

