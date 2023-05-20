“school bomb threat consequences”: Reframed: The Cost of a School Bomb Threat

FOX 26 reporter Sherman Desselle spoke with a group who said that a threat can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, which often comes back on the taxpayer. The group suggests that people need to be more careful about what they say and how they act, as threats can have serious consequences.

Read Full story : The price paid for a school bomb threat /

News Source : FOX 26 Houston

1. School bomb threat consequences

2. Legal ramifications of school bomb threats

3. Cost of school bomb threats

4. Financial impact of school bomb scares

5. School security measures after bomb threats