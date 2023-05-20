“school bomb threat consequences”: Reframed: The Cost of a School Bomb Threat

Posted on May 20, 2023

FOX 26 reporter Sherman Desselle spoke with a group who said that a threat can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, which often comes back on the taxpayer. The group suggests that people need to be more careful about what they say and how they act, as threats can have serious consequences.

News Source : FOX 26 Houston

