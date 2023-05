FOX 26 Reporter Sherman Desselle interviewed a group that claimed a threat can result in hundreds of thousands of dollars in expenses, which often fall on taxpayers.

Read Full story : The price paid for a school bomb threat /

News Source : KRIV

1. School bomb threat consequences

2. Legal implications of school bomb threats

3. Dangers of making a false bomb threat

4. Impact of bomb threats on school security

5. Criminal charges for school bomb threats