“School bomb threat consequences”: The Cost of a School Bomb Threat

The website collects information about the content and ads users engage with to make both advertising and content more relevant on their network and other sites. Users can learn more about the policy and opt-out. The site may receive payment from third parties for publishing content that helps users find the right product at the right price.

Read Full story : The price paid for a school bomb threat /

News Source : thechronicle

1. School bomb threat consequences

2. Legal repercussions of school bomb threats

3. Deterrents for school bomb threats

4. Punishment for false school bomb threats

5. Impact of school bomb threats on community safety