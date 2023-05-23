“school bomb threat” today : Howard County School Bomb Threat Results in Teen’s Detention

A 16-year-old student has been detained by Howard County Police after a bomb threat was made at a school in Maryland. The threat was made at Glenelg High School and resulted in the evacuation of the school. The student has been charged with making a threat of mass violence and is being held in a juvenile detention center.

News Source : WTTV CBS4Indy

