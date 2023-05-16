School Bus Accident in the Bronx Leaves 7 Injured, 3 in Critical Condition

Seven People Hurt, Three Critically, in School Bus Accident in the Bronx

On Wednesday morning, a school bus carrying 14 people, including children, was involved in a serious accident in the Bronx. Seven people were injured, three of them critically, and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Accident

The accident occurred at around 8:30 am at the intersection of E. 179th St. and Morris Ave., when the school bus collided with a car. According to witnesses, the car ran a red light and collided with the bus, causing it to spin out of control and crash into a nearby building.

The Injuries

Seven people were injured in the accident, including the bus driver and several children. Three people were critically injured and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The other four suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The Critically Injured

The three people who were critically injured in the accident were all passengers on the school bus. They included two children and an adult. Their injuries were described as life-threatening, and they were rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

The Minor Injuries

The four people who suffered minor injuries in the accident included the bus driver and three children. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening, and they were treated at the scene by emergency responders.

The Investigation

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but witnesses reported that the car involved in the collision ran a red light. The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The Response

Following the accident, emergency responders arrived at the scene and quickly transported the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. The NYPD and the Department of Education are also investigating the accident.

The Department of Education Response

The Department of Education released a statement following the accident, stating that they were “deeply concerned” about the welfare of the children and adults involved in the accident. They also stated that they were working with the NYPD and other authorities to fully investigate the incident.

The Mayor’s Response

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also released a statement following the accident, stating that he was “deeply concerned” about the welfare of those involved in the accident. He also praised the swift response of emergency responders and thanked them for their quick action.

The Aftermath

The aftermath of the accident leaves many questions unanswered, but it highlights the importance of safe driving and the need to follow traffic laws. It also serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the need to take extra precautions when operating a vehicle, especially when children are involved.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved in the accident and their families. We hope for a speedy recovery for all of those injured.

