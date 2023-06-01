School fees lawsuit: An Exploration of Occupation and Wealth amidst Lawsuit Drama over Children’s School Fees

Kevin Federline Sued for $15,000 in Unpaid Tuition Fees for His Daughters

Rapper, actor, and model Kevin Federline, whose net worth is $1.5 million, has been sued by a California-based private school for failing to pay $15,000 in tuition fees for two of his daughters. The civil lawsuit filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court on May 9, 2023, also features the name of Federline’s wife, Victoria Prince.

The Lawsuit Details

The name of the school has not yet been released, but it was claimed in the lawsuit that the parents violated the terms of a 2018 agreement in which they had been given services on credit after requesting them. The exact balance is stated to be $15,593, and despite repeated requests, the pair have not paid the money until now. According to the lawsuit, the tuition fee has been due since May 16, 2019, and they have added 10% interest per annum alongside the legal fees.

Kevin Federline’s Net Worth

Kevin Federline has gained recognition over the years for his flawless work and successful career in the entertainment industry. This has also helped him accumulate a lot of wealth, and according to CelebrityNetWorth, the 45-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million.

Following Kevin’s separation from Britney Spears in 2008, the latter was supposed to pay $20,000 in spousal support every month. The amount increased to $40,000, and on Kevin’s request, the amount was increased to $60,000 in 2019. Although another deal was finalized, the exact amount remains unknown.

Kevin Federline’s Career

Kevin started his career as a backup dancer for different artists. He has released only one album in his musical career, and it is titled Playing with Fire. Released in 2006, it received a negative response from critics but managed to reach the 151st spot on the US Billboard 200.

Federline is known for his single titled PopoZao, which was from his first album. He made guest appearances in singles like You Should by Ya Boy and Expectations by Ya Boy Rich Rocka. He has appeared in the music videos of singles like AM to PM, Get the Party Started, Like I Love You, My Prerogative, and Pork and Beans.

Kevin Federline has also been featured in films and TV shows like The Drew Carey Show, Nikki, You Got Served, WWE Raw, and others. He played the role of Jason “J-Fed” Federline in three episodes of The CW drama series, One Tree Hill.

Britney Spears’ Sons Moving to Hawaii with Kevin Federline

Page Six revealed earlier last month that Britney Spears’ sons Sean and Jayden will be moving to Hawaii with Kevin Federline, also her former husband, to stay away from the publicity surrounding their mother.

Federline initially sent a letter to Spears through his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, asking if she would be fine with her sons living full-time in Hawaii. Insiders reported that Sean and Jayden were also planning to leave town. Federline’s current wife, Victoria Prince, has been offered a job at a university in Hawaii, and Federline can pursue his passion as a DJ in that place.

