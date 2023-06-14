School Lockdown Case: Hastings Resident to Face Sentencing today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Connor Black-Lintz, an 18-year-old from Hastings, Nebraska, has been convicted of misdemeanor intimidation by phone after a threatening phone call and social media message resulted in a lockdown at Sandy Creek schools. Two other charges of terroristic threats and false reporting were dropped in exchange for his no contest plea. Black-Lintz will be sentenced on August 8 and could face up to three months in jail and a $500 fine. Court records reveal that Black-Lintz had an argument with a Sandy Creek male student over dating a female student, which led to him sending a Snap Chat message threatening harm to the male student and making a phone call to the school indicating that the student had a gun in his locker. No gun was found. Black-Lintz also faces charges in Adams County for assaulting a state trooper and a Hastings police officer, with a trial scheduled for August 15.

News Source : https://www.ksnblocal4.com

Source Link :Hastings man to be sentenced for school lockdown/