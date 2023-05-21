“School lockdown Cold Spring” today : Revised: Cold Spring Man Arrested for Igniting Fireworks, Prompting School Lockdown | Putnam Daily Voice

Man Arrested for Setting Off Fireworks, Prompting School Lockdown in Cold Spring | Putnam Daily Voice today 2023.

Alexander Welsh, a 28-year-old resident of Cold Spring in Putnam County, New York, has been arrested and charged with several offenses after allegedly setting off fireworks near Haldane Elementary School, causing it to go into lockdown. Welsh was charged with second-degree criminal possession of cannabis, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal nuisance. He was released to appear at a later date in court.

News Source : Ben Crnic

