“School lockdown police intervention” today : Market Drayton School Goes on Lockdown as Police are Dispatched

Posted on May 26, 2023

Market Drayton School in Lockdown as Police Deployed today 2023.
Grove School in Market Drayton, UK, has been placed in lockdown following reports of a “disturbance”. Police have spoken to a parent of a pupil at the school, but no one has been arrested and no threats have been made to a child. Staff and pupils are remaining indoors as a precaution.

News Source : BBC News

