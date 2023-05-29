“School lockdown Stratton WA” today : School in Stratton, WA goes on lockdown due to armed biker.

Armed Cyclist in Stratton, WA Triggers School Lockdown today 2023.
Middle Swan Primary School in Perth, Western Australia, was placed on lockdown after reports of a potentially armed and suspicious motorbike rider in the area. The rider was last seen on a black, red and white off-road dirt bike with his face covered. Police received unconfirmed reports that the man may be in possession of a firearm. The incident occurred just days after a school in the outer-northern suburb of Two Rocks went into lockdown when three shots were allegedly fired from a rifle in the school’s car park.
