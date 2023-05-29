“School lockdown Stratton WA” today : School in Stratton, WA goes on lockdown due to armed biker.

Middle Swan Primary School in Perth, Western Australia, was placed on lockdown after reports of a potentially armed and suspicious motorbike rider in the area. The rider was last seen on a black, red and white off-road dirt bike with his face covered. Police received unconfirmed reports that the man may be in possession of a firearm. The incident occurred just days after a school in the outer-northern suburb of Two Rocks went into lockdown when three shots were allegedly fired from a rifle in the school’s car park.

