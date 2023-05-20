“school lockdown”: Suspect Arrested as School Implements Lockdown Due to Shooting Threat

Chad Johnston Jr., a 22-year-old man, was arrested by Findlay Police Department after making a threat on social media that indicated a shooting at a school. The police responded immediately, and the school went into lockdown. Johnston was charged with inducing panic, and no guns were found at his residence during the investigation.

Read Full story : School Goes Into Lockdown Amid Shooting Threat, Suspect Arrested /

News Source : 106.3 The Fox – Classic Rock

