“school lockdown” today : Connecticut school on lockdown following parent’s report of individual carrying a firearm

School in Connecticut on Lockdown Following Report of Gun Possession by Parent today 2023.

The Cooperative Arts Magnet School in New Haven, Connecticut, and its surrounding area are in lockdown after a parent reported a person with a gun in the area. Emergency officials, including New Haven police officers with a K9, are investigating the report. The public is advised to avoid the area.

News Source : Jennifer Glatz (FOX61)

