“School lockdown” today : Intruders enter grounds of Walkergate school, prompting lockdown

Posted on May 22, 2023

Intruders Enter Grounds of Walkergate School, Prompts Lockdown today 2023.
Police were present around a school area to provide a sense of security to parents and students. The increased visibility of police personnel aimed to reassure the community and enhance safety measures around the school premises.

News Source : ChronicleLive

