“School lockdown” today : Intruders enter grounds of Walkergate school, prompting lockdown

Intruders Enter Grounds of Walkergate School, Prompts Lockdown today 2023.

Police were present around a school area to provide a sense of security to parents and students. The increased visibility of police personnel aimed to reassure the community and enhance safety measures around the school premises.

Read Full story : Walkergate school sent into 'lockdown' after intruders enter grounds /

News Source : ChronicleLive

School lockdown Intruder incident School safety measures Security breach prevention Emergency response plan