“School lockdown” today : Lockdown initiated after unidentified individual found wandering school hallways

Lockdown initiated after unidentified individual wandered through school hallways today 2023.

Two high schools in Christchurch, New Zealand, were put in lockdown after an unknown person entered the school’s corridors and displayed concerning behavior. Students were frightened and huddled under desks for at least 20 minutes while police were called to the scene. The lockdown was lifted after the person was removed by police and found to be unarmed. No injuries were reported.

News Source : Stuff

