“school lockdown” today : Our school went into lockdown.

The school was placed on lockdown. today 2023.

The article discusses a school that went into lockdown due to a potential threat. The lockdown was lifted after the police determined there was no danger. The school district praised the quick response of staff and students, and reminded parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of making threats of violence.

Read Full story : Are school went into lockdown /

News Source : Music girl Adaline

School lockdown Emergency school procedures School safety protocols Active shooter drills Crisis management in schools