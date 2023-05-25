“school lockdown” today : School Locked Down Due to False Pistol Threat

School Locks Down Due to Fake Pistol Incident today 2023.

Beatrice Middle School in Nebraska was placed on lockdown after a student brought a fake gun to school. The school administration and local law enforcement quickly responded to the situation, and the student was taken into custody. No injuries or incidents were reported, and the lockdown was lifted after about an hour.

News Source : https://www.kwch.com

