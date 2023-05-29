“school lockdown” today : Written Gunshot Threat Found on Restroom Walls Places Bristow Middle School Under Lockdown

Posted on May 29, 2023

Lockdown initiated at Bristow Middle School following discovery of written threat of gun violence in restroom walls today 2023.
Bristow Middle School has initiated a lockdown across all locations after a written threat of a shooting appeared on a bathroom wall. The Bristow Police Department is cooperating with the school to evaluate the threat, and updates will be shared as the situation is assessed. A significant police presence is currently observed at the school.

