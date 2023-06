Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A device aids in locating a man with dementia who went missing. A man under house arrest violates his confinement to sell drugs. A police dog relishes a lengthy stroll. School lockdown Water gun False alarm Safety measures Police response

News Source : The Record

Source Link :OPP roundup: ‘Firearm’ prompting school lockdown turned out to be water gun/