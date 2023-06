Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting occurred in the vicinity of Turner Elementary School in Southeast D.C. The news was reported by wusa9.com at 8:03 AM EDT on June 10, 2023, and updated at the same time.

Gun violence in schools Active shooter incidents School safety measures Lockdown procedures Mental health and school shootings

News Source : wusa9.com

Source Link :DC shooting sends school into lockdown/