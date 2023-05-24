school safety arrest today : School safety threatened, suspect arrested

Posted on May 24, 2023

Individual arrested for making threat towards safety of school community today 2023.
A 20-year-old resident of Temiskaming Shores in Ontario has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm following a lockdown at a local school on 23 May. Christian Nelson has been arrested and is due to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Temiskaming Shores on 4 July.

