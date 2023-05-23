“school safety for parents” today : Private School Threat Incident in Palm Beach Gardens Raises Parental Concerns

Threat Incident at Private School in Palm Beach Gardens Sparks Concern Among Parents today 2023.

Parents of students at The Weiss School in Palm Beach Gardens are raising concerns after a student allegedly told classmates of a list of kids she wanted to kill. The private co-ed school informed police of the incident and said it investigated and addressed the situation. However, parents claim they were not notified of the incident and are calling for transparency from the school. The Weiss School is a private institution for gifted students from pre-school to eighth grade, with yearly tuition exceeding $20,000 for most students from first to eighth grades.

Read Full story : Parents concerned after threat incident at private school in Palm Beach Gardens /

News Source : WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm

School safety measures for parents Private school security protocols Threat incident response at private schools Parental concerns about school safety Importance of school security for parents