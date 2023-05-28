“School safety in Atlanta” today : Fatal Shooting at Atlanta School: Teen Dead, Another Student Severely Hurt

Fatal Shooting at Atlanta School Leaves One Teen Dead and Another Seriously Injured today 2023.

A 16-year-old girl was killed and a boy of the same age was injured in a shooting outside an Atlanta high school, with no suspects yet arrested. Several high school students are thought to have been involved. The victims have not yet been identified and it is unclear whether they attended the school. A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information. The shooting occurred just days before the end of the school year.

Read Full story : School shooting in Atlanta: Teen killed, student seriously injured /

News Source : Слободен печат

School safety Atlanta Gun violence prevention Teenage victims Atlanta School security measures School shooting response plan