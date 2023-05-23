“school safety measures during lockdown” today : Reports of Active Shooter Prompt Lockdown at Catholic MA Prep School

Posted on May 23, 2023

Reports of active shooter at Catholic MA prep school prompts lockdown today 2023.
St John’s Preparatory School issued an alert on its website on Monday afternoon, stating that Danvers Police and Massachusetts State Police were at the scene. No further information was provided.

News Source : msn.com

