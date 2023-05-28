“School safety measures” today : Apology Issued by US School District for Featuring Winnie the Pooh in Book on Mass Shooting Safety

Apology Issued by US School District for Including Winnie the Pooh in Book on Mass Shooting Safety today 2023.

The Dallas Independent School District has apologised for distributing a Winnie the Pooh-themed book about surviving school shootings. The book, Stay Safe: Run, Hide, Fight, included advice such as “hide like Winnie until the police appear”, prompting criticism from California Governor Gavin Newsom and parents. The school district did not confirm how many children received the book. The booklet was published by Praetorian Consulting, which offers security, safety and crisis management training.

Read Full story : US school district apologizes for using Winnie the Pooh in mass shooting safety book /

News Source : OLTNEWS

School safety protocol Mass shooting prevention Educational materials Crisis management training Child safety precautions